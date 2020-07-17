Repatriation Charter Flight – Update

The repatriation charter flight from the UK, operated by Titan Airways utilising their Boeing 757-200 aircraft, will arrive at St Helena Airport on Tuesday, 28 July 2020, following an overnight stop at Ascension Island. Weather permitting, the estimated time of arrival at St Helena is 1pm local time. The flight will overnight on St Helena before returning to the UK via Accra on Wednesday, 29 July, departing the Island at 8am local time.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 27JUL20 ZT6891 0735 UTC 0835 Local London Stansted EGSS / STN Gran Canaria GCLP / LPA 1200 UTC 1300 Local 27JUL20 ZT6891 1300 UTC 1400 Local Gran Canaria GCLP / LPA Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1830 UTC 1830 Local 28JUL20 ZT6892 1050 UTC 1050 Local Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1300 UTC 1300 Local 29JUL20 ZT6893 0800 UTC 0800 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1135 UTC 1135 Local 29JUL20 ZT6894 1235 UTC 1235 Local Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 1930 UTC 2030 Local

The cost of the flight ticket from the UK to St Helena is £950.00. The same price will be charged for the flight from St Helena to the UK.

Persons who have been offered a seat on the flight have now been contacted by the Tourist Office. An information pack is on its way to each person. Persons requiring further details should contact Christina Plato at the Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or on tel. +290 22158.

Whilst it has been possible to accommodate the majority of travel requests on the repatriation flight, we are aware that names continue to be added to the travel request list. If you are one of the persons who has been offered a seat on the flight, please confirm your booking with the Tourist Office at the earliest opportunity. If you are contemplating declining to travel on the flight, your seat can then be made available to someone else. Should seats become available, these will be offered to those who have pre-registered on the travel request list. If you have pre-registered, you will be contacted directly should a seat become available.

The public is reminded that St Helena Airport remains closed to visitors and non-travellers. Passengers arriving on the repatriation flight will be transported directly from the Airport to commence their 14 days of compulsory quarantine. Likewise only departing passengers will be permitted to enter the Airport. Those transporting passengers to the Airport will be asked to drop them off and then leave the Airport premises.

SHG continues to investigate options for further charter flights. If you have a requirement to travel over the coming months, please register your interest with Christina Plato at the Tourist Office (see details above).

