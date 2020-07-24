Repatriation Charter Flight Delayed

The repatriation charter flight from the UK, operated by Titan Airways, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport on Tuesday, 28 July 2020, has unfortunately been delayed due to technical issues with the Boeing 757-200 aircraft that will be used for this flight.

We are currently expecting a delay of at least 48 hours but further details will be issued once new plans are in place.

All passengers are currently being contacted.

Further updates will be provided on Monday morning, 27 July 2020.

#StHelena #RepatriationCharterFlight

SHG

24 July 2020