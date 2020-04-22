Provisional Register of Electors to be published on 8 May 2020

Eligible persons can then apply to be added to the Register

Persons already included on the Register can apply to amend their details

The Provisional Register of Electors is scheduled to be published on 8 May 2020.

Once the Provisional Register is published, there will be an opportunity for eligible persons to apply to have their name included on the 2020 Register, which will become effective on 1 July 2020.

It is important for the information within the Register to be as accurate as possible. Eligible persons already included on the 2019 Register are therefore encouraged to take the opportunity to amend any of their details including names and/or addresses if these are not up-to-date.

Those already registered may also consider changing the electoral district in which he/she will be allowed to vote to make voting on Polling Day more convenient when there is a Bye or General Election. An example would be a person who, although a resident of Levelwood, works in Jamestown and would find it easier to vote in Jamestown during the working day.

More information about how to have your name included on the Register or make amendments to it will be made available when the Provisional Register is published.

SHG

22 April 2020