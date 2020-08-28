Refurbishment of Longwood Public Toilets

St Helena Government has entered into a contract with Arnold Crowie of near Longwood Gate for the refurbishment of the Public Toilets in Longwood. This follows an open procurement exercise conducted in July 2020.

In addition to general refurbishment works, existing sanitary ware will be upgraded to anti-vandal, and new lighting and windows will be installed. The works commenced on 10 August 2020 and are expected to be completed in mid-September 2020.

The public is advised that the toilets will remain closed during this time.

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during these refurbishment works.

28 August 2020