Refurbishment of Levelwood Public Toilets

St Helena Government has entered into a contract with Clint Fowler of Longwood Hangings for the refurbishment of the Public Toilets in Levelwood. This follows an open procurement exercise conducted in October 2020.

In addition to general refurbishment works, existing sanitary ware will be upgraded to anti-vandal, and new lighting and windows will be installed. The works are expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.

The public is advised that the toilets will be closed for the duration of these refurbishment works.

This project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects. Executive Council previously agreed a number of smaller Micro Projects under EDIP, which can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost and which are not subject to detailed business cases.

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during these refurbishment works.

28 October 2020