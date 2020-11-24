Public Transport Service Questionnaire – Reminder

St Helena Government (SHG) is running a questionnaire to gather feedback on the current Public Transport Service.

Copies of the questionnaire are available on the public transport buses (Routes A, B, C and E), at the Public Library and the Post & Customer Services Centre in Jamestown, and also available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Completed questionnaires can be deposited in boxes available at the Post & Customer Services Centre and can be also handed to bus drivers. Alternatively, electronic copies can be downloaded and submitted via email to: customer.relations@sainthelena.gov.sh.

All completed questionnaires should be submitted by Friday, 4 December 2020.

SHG

24 November 2020