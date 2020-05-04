Public Consultation – Road Traffic Ordinance

Public Consultation on proposed changes to the Road Traffic Ordinance will commence from Wednesday, 6 May, to Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

The topics of discussion for the consultation period are:

Drink Drive Limits – the proposal to reduce the current limit to 35mcg per 100ml

Wearing of Seatbelts – the implementation of the use of seat belts with a transitional period

Fixed Penalty tickets for driving offences – what driving related offences will be included in the Fixed Penalty Notices (N.B. Fixed Penalty Notices have been consulted on and legislation passed)

Licensing of Taxi and Public Service Vehicle Operators – a proposed criteria for those individuals currently operating and for those contemplating operating Taxis or Public Service Vehicles.

The first two topics have been consulted on previously, but the public’s current views are being sought. The other topics are new. All taxi and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators are urged to take part in the consultation exercise as the proposals will affect them directly.

Public consultation activities will take place on the following days and times:

Date Time Venue Event Wednesday, 6May 7pm – 9pm Kingshurst Community Centre Surgery Thursday, 7May 7pm – 9pm Harford Community Centre Surgery Monday, 11 May 7pm – 9pm HTH Community Centre Public meeting Tuesday, 12May 4.30pm – 5.30pm SAMS Radio 1 Radio Phone-In Wednesday, 13 May 2.30pm – 3.30pm Jamestown Community Centre Surgery with Taxi and Public Service Operators Thursday, 14May 6.30pm – 7.30pm Saint FM Community Radio Radio Phone-In

The Meetings/Surgeries will be led by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Environment & Natural Resources Committee (ENRC) and Police Chief Inspector. It is anticipated that other members of the ENRC will also be in attendance.

Recognising the current advice to minimise large gatherings, those who do not wish to attend meetings are encouraged to participate via the Surgeries or through one of the Radio Phone-In Programmes.

Alternatively, written submissions may be sent to the Secretary, Environment & Natural Resources Committee, Essex House, Jamestown, or via email: enrd.committee@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 4pm on Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

SHG

4 May 2020



