Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 3 August 2020

St-Helena-Public-Accounts-Committee-April-2020

29 July 2020

The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:

A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 3 August 2020.

The programme of business includes:

  • St Helena Government 2018/19 Financial Statements and Audit Management Letter
  • St Helena Currency Fund 2018/19 Financial Statements
  • Procurement of the Fuel Management Contractor – Recall

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

29 July 2020

