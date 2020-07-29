Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 3 August 2020

29 July 2020
The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:
A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 3 August 2020.
The programme of business includes:
- St Helena Government 2018/19 Financial Statements and Audit Management Letter
- St Helena Currency Fund 2018/19 Financial Statements
- Procurement of the Fuel Management Contractor – Recall
Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.
The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.
29 July 2020