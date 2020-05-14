Provisional Register Of Electors Published – Reminder

The Provisional Register of Electors was published on Friday, 8 May 2020.

Members of the public now have up until Friday, 22 May 2020, to make any amendments to the Register to ensure a final version is published which is as up-to-date and accurate as possible.

Eligible persons can:

Apply to amend any of their personal details which may be out of date. For example, they may have changed their name since they last applied to be included on the Register or may now live in a different Electoral District and would like to change their address

Amend the Register to enable voting in a different district from that in which you reside. For example: an eligible person may live in Longwood and work in Jamestown, so when there is an election, it may be more convenient for them to vote in Jamestown during the working day

Apply to include their name in the Register. Persons eligible to be registered must: (a) Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011; and (b) be 17 years of age or older with St Helena as their ordinary place of residence

Apply to remove their name, or the name of someone who has died or left the Island or who might be no longer eligible for inclusion in the Register

The Provisional Register can be found on the SHG Website here.

Hard copies are available at the following locations:

Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRP Offices, Scotland

Rural sub Post Offices

Copies are also held by the Registration and Assistant Registration Officers, Carol George, Connie Johnson, and Anita Legg, at the Castle, Jamestown, and the Assistant Registration Officer at the Office of the Administrator, Ascension Island.

Applications to amend the Register using the prescribed form ‘A’ will need to be submitted to the Registration Officer, at the Castle, by no later than 4pm on Friday, 22 May 2020.

Form ‘A’ is available on the SHG website here. Copies are also available at the above locations, the Castle Reception and from the following Assistant Registration Officers:

Stedson Francis

Elizabeth March

Ronald Coleman

Michelle Yon

Bobby Essex

Olive Williams

Brenda Thomas

Christina Henry

Jackie Moyce

Further information about registering and making amendments may be obtained from the Registration Officer, Carol George, at the Castle, on tel: 22470 or via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#StHelena #ProvisionalRegisterOfElectors

SHG

14 May 2020