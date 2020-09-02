Proposed Rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road Project – Public Meetings

2 September 2020
The SHG Programme Management Unit (PMU) will be holding a series of Public Meetings to discuss the proposed Rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road Project.
This project was approved by Executive Council in May 2020 as a priority project for 2020-2022, to be funded from the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) and is intended to upgrade both Field Road and Side Path Road.
The Public Meetings are scheduled to take place as follows:
|Venue
|Date
|Time
|Harford Community Centre
|7 September 2020
|7pm
|St Michaels Church, Rupert’s
|8 September 2020
|7pm
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|10 September 2020
|7pm
|The Museum, Jamestown
|14 September 2020
|7pm
Members of the public are encouraged to attend to discuss and provide their views and comments on the proposed rehabilitation works.
SHG
