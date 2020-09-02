Proposed Rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road Project – Public Meetings

The SHG Programme Management Unit (PMU) will be holding a series of Public Meetings to discuss the proposed Rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road Project.

This project was approved by Executive Council in May 2020 as a priority project for 2020-2022, to be funded from the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) and is intended to upgrade both Field Road and Side Path Road.

The Public Meetings are scheduled to take place as follows:

Venue Date Time Harford Community Centre 7 September 2020 7pm St Michaels Church, Rupert’s 8 September 2020 7pm Kingshurst Community Centre 10 September 2020 7pm The Museum, Jamestown 14 September 2020 7pm

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to discuss and provide their views and comments on the proposed rehabilitation works.

SHG

2 September 2020