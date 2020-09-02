St Helena Government

Proposed Rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road Project – Public Meetings

Side Path Road & Field Road © Google Map

2 September 2020

The SHG Programme Management Unit (PMU) will be holding a series of Public Meetings to discuss the proposed Rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road Project.

This project was approved by Executive Council in May 2020 as a priority project for 2020-2022, to be funded from the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) and is intended to upgrade both Field Road and Side Path Road.

The Public Meetings are scheduled to take place as follows:

VenueDateTime
Harford Community Centre7 September 20207pm
St Michaels Church, Rupert’s8 September 20207pm
Kingshurst Community Centre10 September 20207pm
The Museum, Jamestown14 September 20207pm

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to discuss and provide their views and comments on the proposed rehabilitation works.

SHG
