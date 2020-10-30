Prince Andrew School Open Day

Prince Andrew School (PAS) would like to invite all interested members of the St Helena community, especially parents of students, to their Open Day on Thursday, 5 November 2020, from 9.30am – 1.30pm. This is an opportunity to visit the School and see the students at work.

The Open Day will be during PAS’ Anti-Bullying Week, therefore despite it being a normal timetabled day, students will be working in their form classes on an Anti-Bullying Poster Competition from 11.30am – 12.30pm. During the rest of the day, staff will also be doing some anti-bullying work as part of their classes to complement the events taking place throughout the week.

Visitors to the School during Open Day can expect a tour around the School with a host if they wish. If you are a parent, you are welcome to see your child in class, and if you would like them to take you around the School, then this can be arranged. Parents should not expect to be able to speak with all your child’s subject teachers during the Open Day as most staff will be teaching different classes and will not be able to take time out to speak to parents – this is best left for Parent Consultation Evenings.

PAS looks forward to welcoming all visitors. Please note that during the Open Day visitors will not be allowed to take any photographs or videos of students.

