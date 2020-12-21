Population And Housing Census 2021

A Population and Housing Census will be conducted on St Helena on Sunday, 7 February 2021.

The Census is a complete count of all persons and dwellings on the Island, and those who live on St Helena but who are temporarily away. Censuses have been conducted regularly on St Helena since 1839; this will be the nineteenth Census since then.

The last census was conducted in 2016 and captured the pre-airport characteristics of the St Helena population. The Census in 2021 will provide a new, up-to-date, snapshot of the characteristics of everyone on St Helena and where they live. This is the most important statistical exercise undertaken on the Island, forming the basis for policy-making, planning, and resource allocation for the years ahead.

Over the past six months, the St Helena Statistics Office have worked with Elected Members, Government Directorates and the community to develop and design the survey materials needed for this essential exercise, including the questionnaires. St Helena’s Statistical Commissioner, Neil Fantom, has been appointed the Census Supervisor for the 2021 Census.

The next stage is to engage a team of willing and capable enumerators, who will deliver the questionnaires to households in the week prior to 7 February, and collect the completed questionnaires during the following week. This is a crucial role in the Census and training and remuneration will be provided.

If you are interested in being an enumerator and becoming a part of this important exercise, please contact any member of the Statistics team on telephone 22138, email statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, or call by the Statistics Office on the first floor of the Castle.

