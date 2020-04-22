Police Appeal For Information Theft Of Motorcycle Wing Mirrors

St Helena Police are appealing for information regarding the theft of wing mirrors from a motorcycle which occurred outside of the General Hospital, Jamestown, between the hours of 2pm and 9pm on Sunday, 19April 2020. These mirrors are circular in shape and distinctive to the type of motorcycle they were removed from.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they may consider it to be, including if anyone has seen someone acting suspiciously in the General Hospital area between these times.

Any information on this incident can be provided to the Investigating Officer, Police Constable James Venning, on tel: 22626 or via email: james.venning@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting reference HEHN5894. Alternatively you can speak to a Police Officer of your choice.

SHG

22 April 2020