Police Appeal For Information – Theft Of Motorcycle Wing Mirrors

St Helena Police are appealing for information regarding the theft of wing mirrors from a motorcycle which occurred outside of the General Hospital, Jamestown, between the hours of 2.15pm and 8.30pm on Friday, 24 April 2020.

The mirrors are diamond in shape and distinctive in that they are blue in colour on the reflective surface. This is the second occasion whereby mirrors have been removed from a motorcycle parked in this area within a six day period.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they may consider it to be, including if anyone has seen someone acting suspiciously in the General Hospital area between these times.

Any information on this incident can be provided to the Investigating Officer, Acting Sergeant Mark Morrison, on tel: 22626 or via email: mark.morrison@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting reference HEHN5914. Alternatively you can speak to a Police Officer of your choice.

SHG

28 April 2020



