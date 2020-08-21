Police Appeal for Information – Theft of Garden Hoe

St Helena Police are seeking information regarding the theft of a Garden Hoe which went missing from the area of Bachelors Quarters, Half Tree Hollow, between 6.15pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

The Garden Hoe is brand new with the words LASHER written on the black blade. It has a light coloured wooden handle.

Should anyone have any information relating to this theft, regardless of how minor it may seem, please come forward. Information can be provided in the strictest of confidence to St Helena Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively you can email Police Constable, Deaclan Franconi, via: deaclan.franconi@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

21 August 2020