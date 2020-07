St Helena Police are appealing to the public for information regarding damage caused to a motorcycle as a result of a road traffic collision.

This incident occurred on Seales Corner Road in the parking bay opposite Harris Flats, Jamestown, between 7pm on Friday, 13 June, and 8am on Saturday, 14 June 2020.

Any information can be provided in the strictest of confidence to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or via email: sebastian.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

1 July 2020