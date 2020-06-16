Police Appeal For Information – Damage To Flag Staff View Road Sign

St Helena Police are appealing for information regarding damage caused to the Flag Staff View Road sign (see photo), situated opposite the junction leading to Horse Point on the Access (Haul) Road in Bottom Woods.

This incident occurred on the weekend of Saturday, 30, and Sunday, 31 May 2020. Police suspect that the damage was caused by an off-road vehicle that collided with the sign and caused a considerable amount of damage.

Any information regarding this incident can be provided in the strictest of confidence to Police on tel: 22626 or via email: sebastian.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

16 June 2020