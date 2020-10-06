Police Appeal For Information – Damage Caused To Jamestown Community Centre

St Helena Police are appealing to the public for information relating to an incident where damage was caused to the side wall and a pillar of the Jamestown Community Centre (see below photos). The damage is suspected to have been caused by a vehicle collision between Sunday, 27, and Monday, 28 September 2020.





Information can be provided to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively emailed to Police Constable, Gonny Pitlo, via: gerarda.pitlo@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting incident report number: 6788.

The Jamestown Community Centre is vital not only to Jamestown residents but is used by people from all over the Island. This damage affects how the Community Centre is able to offer services to the public. The cost to repair the property will come out of community funds and could incur considerable expense.

Any information provided to Police will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

6 October 2020