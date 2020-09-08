Police Appeal for Information

ALLEGED ASSAULT IN JAMESTOWN

St Helena Police are seeking information regarding an alleged assault that took place at the Jamestown Seafront during the early hours of Saturday, 5 September 2020, after 1.20am.

Should anyone have any information relating to this incident, regardless of how minor it may seem, please come and speak to an Officer at Police Headquarters or an arrangement can be made for persons to be seen by an Officer at a time and place convenient for them.

Information can be provided in the strictest of confidence to St Helena Police Headquarters via tel: 22626 or alternatively by email to Police Constable, Sebastian Williams, via: sebastian.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

8 September 2020