Police Appeal for Information

BURGLARY AT HUTT’S GATE

The following is a Public Announcement from the Police Directorate:

St Helena Police are appealing to the public for information relating to a house burglary that took place in the Hutt’s Gate area between Wednesday, 26, and Thursday, 27 February 2020.

This is a serious offence and if anyone has any information with regards to any suspicious activity in the Hutt’s Gate area, near to the Hutt’s Gate Store, please do not hesitate to contact St Helena Police.

Any information, regardless of how minor it may seem, can be provided in the strictest of confidence to St Helena Police via telephone: 22626 or email: sebastian.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh. Alternatively, you can speak with a Police Officer of your choice.

SHG

28 February 2020