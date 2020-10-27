The Health Directorate would like to advise the public that, due to staff illness, it will not be possible for the Pharmacy bus to attend Longwood Clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, 28 October 2020.

If any member of the public attending Longwood Clinic has an urgent requirement for their repeat prescription, please contact the Pharmacy in Jamestown on tel: 22500 by no later than 10am tomorrow. Arrangements will be made for the repeat prescription to be delivered to Longwood Clinic at 2pm on Wednesday.

All other arrangements for the clinic will proceed as normal. There will not be any interruption to services at the Pharmacy in Jamestown.

The Health Directorate apologises for the inconvenience caused.

SHG

27 October 2020