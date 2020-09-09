Peaks Project Public Information Session And RSPB Webinar

The Peaks Project Development Group (PPDG) will be holding a public information session on the Peaks Project – ‘Restoring St Helena’s Internationally Important Cloud Forest for Water Security and Wildlife’ – at the Museum of Saint Helena on Tuesday, 15 September 2020, at 7pm.

The session will include a welcome by HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook and a presentation with background information on the Peaks National Park and its importance to St Helena for biodiversity, water security and as a socio-economic resource. There will also be an update for stakeholders and the general public on the progress that has been made in developing the Peaks Management Plan and a fully costed Implementation Plan.

The PPDG comprises representatives of the key stakeholder groups: St Helena Government’s Environmental Management Division, Education & Employment Directorate and St Helena Research Institute, Connect Saint Helena Ltd, Saint Helena National Trust and St Helena Tourism. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is also a member of the group.

Anyone with an interest in the Peaks, particularly land owners and wider stakeholders, is encouraged to go along and learn more about the Project.

RSPB Webinar

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is also hosting a webinar showcasing practical nature-based solutions in the UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs). The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, at 1.30pm-2.30pm (GMT).

The webinar will bring the opportunities for nature-based solutions in the UKOTs to life, giving people the chance to hear from local voices in the territories with projects in need of large-scale funding beyond the scale of existing small project sources. People can discover first-hand how significant climate change mitigation and adaptation benefits can be achieved alongside biodiversity conservation, on islands which hold 94% of our unique wildlife.

The speakers will share examples of new shovel-ready projects across the UKOTs, including on St Helena and Anguilla, and will discuss the challenges and opportunities for the future of nature-based solutions in these dynamic landscapes.

Speakers include:

Mrs Kedell Worboys MBE – St Helena Government, UK Representative

Dr Louise Soanes – Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Roehampton

Farah Mukhida – Executive Director, Anguilla National Trust

Lyndon John – UK Overseas Territories Officer – Caribbean, RSPB

(Chair) Beccy Speight – CEO, RSPB

If you would like to participate in this webinar, you can register your interest via: https://rspb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MLQqBMpXSciNN4qJd_LYRw. There will also be a link in from the Council Chambers at the Castle and members of the public are invited to attend.

SHG

9 September 2020