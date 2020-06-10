Passport Applications – Update

The St Helena Immigration Service has been informed that diplomatic mail will be sent to the UK via Cape Town on the MV Helena until regular air services resume.

In light of this, the public is advised that British Passport applications are now being accepted.

Those persons who wish to send their applications on the next sailing of the MV Helena should submit all completed application forms to the Immigration Office by no later than Thursday, 18 June 2020.

The passports will be processed as usual by Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) and delivered to St Helena via the diplomatic mail.

Should you require further information, please contact the Immigration Office at Coleman House on telephone number: 22626.

#StHelena #MVHelena #HMPO #BritishPassportApplications

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

10 June 2020