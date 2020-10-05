Passing of Former Governor’s Wife

St Helena Government has received news of the sad passing of the wife of former Governor Francis Eustace Baker CBE OBE. Mrs Connie Baker had accompanied her husband on St Helena during his term as Governor of the Island between 1984 and 1988.

Mrs Baker passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, aged 87 years. She is survived by her husband and their four children.

During her time on St Helena, Mrs Baker was very active in the community.

SHG extends sincere condolences to Mrs Baker’s family at this sad time.

#StHelena

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

5 October 2020