PAS Students Receive Statement of Results

Former Year 11, 12, and 13 students of Prince Andrew School receive GCSE, AS, and A-Level results

Students discuss Apprenticeships and future careers with local organisations

Work Experience Placements also receive assessments and certificates

Results Day at Prince Andrew School (PAS), with the former Year 11, 12 and 13 students of PAS receiving their Statement of Results for their GCSE, AS, and A-Level studies, was held on Friday, 21 August 2020.

Students, along with their parents, guardians, and invited guests attended the short ceremony held in the PAS Lecture Theatre.

PAS Head Teacher, Penelope Bowers, welcomed all in attendance and explained that the Statement of Results that would be given on the day did not reflect the correct official grades from all examination boards. As was the case in the United Kingdom, the results issued by examination boards at the beginning of August contained many discrepancies and were therefore looked at again, with a new official revised set of results being issued following the review. These new results were only made available to PAS at 9am on Friday morning, just prior to the Results Ceremony, and were made available to students following the Ceremony but without attachment of the Statement of Results document – planned to be issued at a later date. The complications with examination results for 2020 was due to the COVID-19 Pandemic which caused examinations to be cancelled, and therefore a new grading process to be adopted.

Following the Ceremony, students eagerly queued to receive their official grades from Examinations Officer, Kerry Peters.

Former Year 11 boys after receiving their GCSE results

After receiving results, students were encouraged to speak to the different organisations that had made themselves available on the day to discuss career aspirations and potential job opportunities. These included Connect Saint Helena Ltd, Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc, members of the Airport Directorate, Internal Audit, and Bronwen Yon from SHG’s Corporate Human Resources. A room to discuss apprenticeship opportunities was also made available. In addition, prospective Year 12 and 13 students met with staff members from PAS to confirm their places in Sixth Form for next year.





Students celebrated their results with parents after the Ceremony

Chairperson of the Education and Employment Committee, Councillor Clint Beard, said:

“I think it was a great day. You can see there is good excitement in the air and I think that is a positive vibe that we need for St Helena. Looking around, you can see the students are very happy and that is a sign that we are heading in the right direction.

“I also would like to express our appreciation for the support of parents and teachers, and also the private sector involvement and government departments that are here today. We want to thank them all for involving themselves in the future of the Island.”

During the Ceremony, certificates and assessments were also awarded to former Year 11 students who had carried out Work Experience Placements following their studies.

Work Development Coordinator, Cynthia Bennett, said to the awardees:

“I am very pleased to say that we had a very successful Work Experience Programme again this year. Well done to all. We had some very good assessments, which means you all have really committed yourselves to this Programme despite it being on a voluntary basis. I promise you that you will see the benefits.”

Refreshments were made available for attendees to stay and talk to students, parents, and teachers about their results.

Congratulations are extended to all.

SHG

24 August 2020