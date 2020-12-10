Offshore Surveillance Report 2020

St Helena’s fish resources are one of our most valuable assets. In order to protect our fish resources it is important that we do all we can to monitor our offshore fisheries.

St Helena’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is the waters that span up to 200 nautical miles from the coast of St Helena. The entire EEZ has been declared as a Marine Protected Area. It is crucial that we protect our EEZ and ensure illegal fishing does not take place.

Daily surveillance checks have been conducted since April 2020 to assess the levels of activity surrounding the EEZ. The Marine Enforcement Section are publishing this report to inform the public of the work that takes place to protect St Helena’s waters.

Image showing the track of a vessel fishing just outside St Helena waters. Although the vessel may have entered St Helena waters for a very short period of time it is highly unlikely that any fishing took place.

This report shows the findings from eight months of remote surveillance:

April

One vessel was detected fishing just outside St Helena waters. This vessel was closely monitored and was not deemed to have deployed fishing gear within St Helena waters.

May

There were no incurrences into St Helena waters by foreign fishing vessels. There was very little activity taking place near St Helena waters.

June

There were no incurrences into St Helena waters by foreign fishing vessels. There was very little activity taking place near St Helena waters.

July

There were no incurrences into St Helena waters by foreign fishing vessels. There was very little activity taking place near St Helena waters.

August

There were no incurrences into St Helena waters by foreign fishing vessels.

A Ghanaian fishing vessel (fishing with a purse seine) was detected 94 nautical miles outside of St Helena waters to the north-east. No compliance issues were detected.

A small cluster of Japanese fishing vessels (fishing with longlines) was detected 42 nautical miles outside of St Helena waters to the north. No compliance issues were detected.

September

There were no incurrences into St Helena waters by foreign fishing vessels.

Surveillance observed Japanese fishing activity to the east and Spanish, Ghanaian, and Portuguese fishing activity to the north. The closest any of the fishing vessels came to St Helena waters was 16 nautical miles.

This level of activity is normal for this time of year.

October

There were no incurrences into St Helena waters by foreign fishing vessels.

Spanish fishing vessels were observed fishing to the north of St Helena waters. The closest proximity to St Helena waters was 21 nautical miles.

November

There were no incurrences into St Helena waters by foreign fishing vessels.

There was very little activity taking place near St Helena waters.

Summary

The threat of foreign fishing vessels fishing illegally in St Helena waters is deemed to be low. Daily surveillance activity will continue to ensure the threat assessment remains up to date.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact, SHG Marine Enforcement Officer, Jason Sparks, on tel: 63696 or via email: jason.sparks@sainthelena.gov.sh.

