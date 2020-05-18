Official #nhsheroes Silver Charity Coin Released Today

The East India Company Bullion Ltd in partnership with the Commissioners of Currency on St Helena have announced the release of the official 2020 #nhsheroes silver charity coin

The £5 silver coin is dedicated to Britain’s NHS Heroes

100% profit from every coin sold will be donated to NHS Charities Together Coronavirus Appeal

In partnership with the Commissioners of Currency on St Helena, the East India Company Bullion Ltd has announced the release of a commemorative #nhsheroes silver charity coin today, Monday 18 May 2020.

Approved by HM The Queen, the £5 silver coin is dedicated to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) Heroes in recognition of their outstanding courage and bravery demonstrated throughout the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

While there are no suspected cases of Covid-19 on St Helena, we would still like to show our appreciation and support to those working in the NHS, key workers and volunteers across Britain, and also those on-Island, recognising the important and courageous role they have during this pandemic.

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook said:

“I’m pleased this coin is recognising the tremendous work of the doctors and nurses in the NHS. I would also like to take this opportunity to honour the medical staff, St Helena Government, UK Government and many other people on St Helena who have also been preparing for the battle against the Covid-19 virus at this deeply concerning time.”

The 2020 #nhsheroes silver coin design features a heart filled with the Union Jack and with the words #nhsheroes – the first time a hashtag has appeared on a coin. Surrounding the edge of the coin are the words Love, Care, Compassion, Strength – qualities that symbolise and capture the character of NHS heroes. The obverse of the coin features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the face value of the coin and date. Each #nhsheroes silver coin contains 1oz of 99% Pure Silver.

The coin is available now and can be purchased from the following link: https://nhsheroescoin.theeastindiacompany.com/products/1-oz-silver-coin

100% profit from every coin sold will be donated to NHS Charities Together Coronavirus appeal.

18 May 2020