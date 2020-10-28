November/December Charter Flight – Register Your Interest

The next Titan Airways charter flight will operate between the United Kingdom and St Helena during the week beginning 30 November 2020.

Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Monday, 2 November 2020. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.

Interested persons should register their name with the St Helena Tourist Office by contacting: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or calling + (290) 22158.

Persons based on Ascension Island should register their interest through the Shipping and Travel Office by contacting: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on all charter flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis. The passenger capacity of the flight is not yet known and will be dependent on passenger demand and the chosen aircraft type.

SHG

28 October 2020