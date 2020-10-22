No Changes to Quarantine Arrangements

Quarantine is recommended as an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No changes have been proposed to the mandatory requirement to quarantine for 14 days on arrival to St Helena.

The Incident Executive Group (IEG) has considered whether there are alternatives to quarantining at Bradley’s Camp. Home-based quarantine is widely used in most countries as part of the response to the pandemic. Introducing home quarantine would mean that all arrivals to St Helena would be able to quarantine at home or at other approved properties on the Island and Bradley’s Camp would be used for cases requiring treatment. Those arrivals by sea who are unable to quarantine on board their vessel would also be able to quarantine at home or at other approved properties on the Island.

Following Tuesday’s IEG meeting, it was agreed by Members that there will be no changes to the existing quarantine arrangements at this time.

Therefore the following current arrangements remain in place:

All arrivals by air are required to quarantine at Bradley’s Camp, except in the cases of:

Arrivals from Ascension Island which is currently COVID-19 free and considered low-risk

Arrivals with medical conditions whereby Bradley’s Camp would not be appropriate accommodation

Arriving families with children aged 10 years or younger, as following a risk assessment by Children & Adults Social Care, Bradley’s Camp was found not to be appropriate accommodation.

In these cases, permission has been granted for arrivals to quarantine either at their own residences in the community (as long as such residence is unoccupied) or in other approved accommodation.

Assurance checks in place for home quarantine include:

Accommodation assessments against established criteria

Daily phone calls, spot checks, and other assurance measures to ensure compliance

The legal framework to address breaches of any quarantine as a severe deterrent.

October Charter Flight

Passengers arriving on the Charter Flight from the UK on Monday, 26 October 2020, will quarantine at Bradley’s Camp for 14 days.

Flight crew and transit passengers from Ascension overnighting on the Island on Tuesday, 27 October, will quarantine at the Mantis Hotel until the flight departs for the UK on Wednesday, 28 October.

#StHelena #COVID-19 #Quarantine #PreventContainDelay

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

22 October 2020