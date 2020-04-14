New Year Honours 2021: Overseas List And Certificate And Badge Of Honour And Acts Of Bravery Awards 2020

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office invites nominations for the 2021 Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Persons wishing to submit nominations for the 2021 New Year Honours are reminded that the overriding principle is that Honours are awarded on merit for exceptional achievement or any service recently carried out over and above what normally is expected. This can include making a difference to their community or field of work, innovation and entrepreneurship, improving life for people less able to help themselves and displaying moral courage. Where possible, nominations should place emphasis on voluntary services.

It should also be noted that age is not a factor in awarding Honours, and younger members of the community who have made an outstanding contribution or have given exceptional service should not be overlooked. It is important that nominations are kept confidential and that nominees are not made aware that they are being proposed for award of an Honour.

To find out more about the different types of Honours Awards please visit: www.gov.uk/honours. Approved New Year Honours Awards endorsed by Her Majesty the Queen will be announced prior to the start of the New Year.

In addition to the New Year Honours 2021, nominations are also being invited for the Certificate and Badge of Honour Awards and Acts of Bravery Awards for 2020. The Certificate and Badge of Honour Awards are available for the Governor to award to public servants for loyal and valuable service worthy of recognition or, in the case of other persons, for their loyal and meritorious conduct that has provided exceptional benefit to the people of St Helena. Nominees for this award should be residents of St Helena, either being born on the Island or have been residing on St Helena for not less than 10 years prior to the date of the award. The Certificate and Badge of Honour Awards will be presented later this year.

Furthermore, nominations are also invited for the Acts of Bravery Award. Nominations for this award should ideally be made to recognise Acts of Bravery that have taken place since the last call for nominations in February 2019.

To find out more on the above Awards please contact Miss Linda Benjamin on tel: 22470 or email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Nomination forms for the New Year Honours, Certificate and Badge of Honour and Acts of Bravery Awards are available from Corporate Services at the Castle or can be requested via the email address above.

Completed forms should be returned to The Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’ and addressed to ‘The Executive Secretary, Honours Committee’, by Friday, 1 May 2020.

SHG

14 April 2020