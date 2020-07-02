New Mobility Vehicles For Children & Adults Social Care Directorate

The Children & Adults Social Care Directorate has recently acquired two new mobility vehicles for use across the Directorate.

Both vehicles are identical with a seating capacity of five passengers, plus the driver. Each vehicle is fitted with the option of transporting one passenger who is wheelchair dependent. The low-level ramp and seating arrangements provide for passenger comfort and safety.

Director of Children & Adults Social Care, Tracy Poole-Nandy, commented:

“These additional vehicles will enable us to further support service users in accessing community amenities and improve their quality of life.

“We take this opportunity to thank Nick George and his team from the Government Garage for managing the procurement, delivery of the vehicles to St Helena, and the handover.”

Day Care Officers

Wheelchair user using the low-level ramp



Staff and residents of the CCC

SHG

2 July 2020