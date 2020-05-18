National Smile Month 2020 takes place between 18 May and 18 June and is used as a time to help spread awareness of the importance of oral health care.

In recognition of National Smile Month, the St Helena Dental Department will be publishing a series of information articles on the different aspects of dental health.

Senior Dental Officer, Simon Smith, commented:

“National Smile Month is our chance to take a look at our oral health, learn more about why a healthy smile is so important and share tips on how to improve and maintain it. At the Dental Clinic we are keen to provide treatments and advice for keeping teeth for life, preventing disease and reducing the risks of mouth cancers, so why not give us a call for an appointment.”

Remember:

Brush your teeth last thing at night and on at least one other occasion with a fluoride toothpaste

Cut down on how much sugary food and drink you have, and how often you have them

Visit your dentist regularly, as often as they recommend.

#StHelena #NationalSmileMonth #AltogetherHealthier

SHG

18 May 2020