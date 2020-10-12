MV Helena – Update

Further to the press release issued on Friday afternoon concerning an individual on board the MV Helena displaying flu-like symptoms, the Health Directorate is pleased to advise that following COVID-19 testing of all on board, confirmation has been received that there were no positive COVID-19 cases on the vessel at this time.

The vessel has therefore been cleared by the Health Directorate and normal cargo operations will resume from tomorrow, Tuesday 13 October 2020.

Thanks are extended to all persons on board the MV Helena for raising this matter and for all their co-operation and support.

