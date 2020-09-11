MV Helena Crew granted exemption to spend recreational day at Rupert’s Beach

Following a request from the MV Helena, Executive Council has today agreed for an exemption from quarantine requirements to allow those aboard the MV Helena to disembark the vessel and spend a recreational day at Rupert’s Beach on Sunday, 13 September 2020.

Recognising the loyal service the MV Helena and her crew have provided to St Helena the Governor in Council was content to agree the exemption in accordance with Regulation 4 of the Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases)(Coronavirus) Regulations.

As the MV Helena will be in port on Sunday, 13 September 2020, Rupert’s beach area is already due to be closed to the public on this day.

In accordance with advice from the Health Directorate the Exemption Order has been granted subject to the following conditions:

They are to remain within the confines of the beach area at Rupert’s Bay, which will otherwise be closed to the public

They are to maintain a social distance of at least two metres if they do encounter any members of the public

Items used by the crew at the beach must be deep cleaned by them

Waste items must be doubled bag before being discarded; and

They must comply with all other requirements set by a Proper Officer.

SHG

11 September 2020