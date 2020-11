The Roads Section of the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate will be carrying out line painting works on parking bays behind the Museum of Saint Helena on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, between 7.30am and 4pm.

To allow works to commence, all vehicle users are asked to vacate this parking area by 7am on Wednesday, 2 December.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

25 November 2020