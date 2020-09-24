Lower Rupert’s Closure

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

The fuel tanker Stolt Ebony is expected to arrive at St Helena at 6am on Tuesday, 29September 2020, and stay for two days.

Port Control would like to advise the public and boat owners that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from midnight on Monday, 28 September 2020, and will remain closed until the vessel’s departure.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

24September 2020