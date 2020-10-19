Local Teachers Awarded St Helena Qualified Teaching Status

Two former Teacher Trainees, Chloe Thomas and William Knipe, have both recently been awarded St Helena Qualified Teaching Status following the successful completion of the local teacher training programme.

Chloe and William, now full-time Teachers, successfully produced a portfolio of evidence to demonstrate their adherence to St Helena’s Professional Standards for Teachers, which includes:

Professional knowledge and understanding

Learning theories and practice

Professional skills and abilities

Classroom organisation and management

Pupil assessment

Professional reflection and communication.

Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone, said:

“I am very pleased for Chloe and William and wish them success in all their future endeavours.”

Chloe said:

“Four years later and I wear a smile that proudly deserves to be felt. My learning journey as a teacher has not been easy but the key to success is belief. I believed and it gave me the motivation to work twice as hard to achieve my targets. My career path has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and develop confidence as a teacher. I love my job and the knowledge that I am making a difference is very rewarding. And lastly, the proud feeling that I am a part of a team that is tasked with educating the future of our Island.

“The secret is passion, which gives the fuel needed to continue and the best part about this learning journey is that you will never stop learning!”

William said:

“It’s been a challenge to balance the studies with our teaching schedules but we came out on top. Being a teacher is an ongoing process and we never truly stop learning, so I’m looking forward to the next educational adventure.”

Congratulations to Chloe and William!

19 October 2020