LIVE RADIO PHONE-INS

Live phone-ins to provide the latest COVID-19 preparedness updates and to answer questions from the public will take place on local radio stations on, Thursday, 7 May 2020.

The panel will in addition give the public an update on the Repatriation Flight from South Africa, Bradley’s Camp Completion Status and Testing Capability.

Get in touch with the teams at Saint FM and SAMS with questions you would like answered. Tune in to Saint FM from 8:30am – 9:30am and SAMS from 9:45am – 10:45am.

SHG

5 May 2020