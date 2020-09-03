Judicial Services Relocation Project – Phase One

Judicial Relocation Project will see the Chief Magistrate and Judicial Services Section move to the former Police Headquarters

Works by contractor Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc began in June 2020

The Project is set to be completed later this year

The Judicial Relocation Project will see the former Police Headquarters renovated to allow the Chief Magistrate and the administrative offices of the Judicial Services Section (JSS), currently based at the Castle Courtyard, to relocate next to the Courthouse.

Refurbishment works on Phase One of the Project have commenced, as per the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Update issued on 30 July 2020.







Refurbishment works are ongoing on the Judicial Relocation Project – Phase One

Works began on-site in June 2020, following an open procurement exercise conducted in March, from which St Helena Government entered into a contract with Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc to undertake the works for the sum of £59,714.51.

Despite the delays being experienced with regards to obtaining and receiving goods from overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, works have been progressing well on-site with a completion date set for later this year.

Members of the public will be updated as works continue to progress.

#StHelena #PMU #EDIP #JudicialRelocationProjectPhaseOne

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

3 September 2020