Island Schools to Reopen on Monday

Parents and guardians of school-aged children are advised that all schools on St Helena will reopen on Monday, 30 March 2020.

This follows a short period of closure to reduce the spread and effect of a current influenza virus being experienced on-Island.

Given the difficulty of practicing ‘social distancing’ in any school environment, parents and guardians are asked to note the following precautionary measures to continue to minimise the spread of influenza:

Children who are displaying flu-like symptoms must not be sent to school

be sent to school If a child comes to school displaying flu-like symptoms, parents/guardians will be contacted to take them home immediately

Parents/guardians of children with underlying health conditions which make them susceptible to flus and colds have the option of keeping them at home for an additional week with written permission from the relevant school’s Head Teacher – additional homework will be provided

Children who are at home must be properly supervised during school hours

Schools will continue to minimise the numbers of non-essential visitors

Schools will continue to practice high standards of hygiene

Children must be made aware of good hygiene practice and the importance of continuing this when in school.

Parents and guardians are thanked for their support in helping to minimise the spread of influenza on-Island. This is not to be confused with the Coronavirus (Covid-19), of which there are no suspected cases on-Island to date.

SHG

26 March 2020