Isabel Peters Awarded Master Of Laws In Environmental Law & Practice

Chief Environmental Officer, Isabel Peters, has been awarded a Master of Laws in Environmental Law & Practice with Merit from De Montfort University, Leicester.

Isabel explained:

“The course took just over two and a half years of study via distance learning. Although it was challenging studying alongside a full-time job, I found the course really enjoyable. With the exception of the core module, which was compulsory, I was able to choose my other modules, so I chose those most relevant to my job role.”

The modules studied were: Environment, Legal Control and EU Regulations (core module), Environmental Assessment Law, Waste Management Law, Law of Environmental Crime and International Environmental Law.

Isabel commented:

“The course was delivered by distance learning as guided self-study. For each module we were provided with a module handbook that included a substantial reading list. Not being able to physically access a law library, all of my research was done online using the University’s online resources. We also had access to an online learning platform where we could interact with other students and the module tutors.

“I also had to complete a dissertation on a topic of my choice, and I decided to base this on the legal challenges around the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, as this was an area of particular interest and is relevant to St Helena. My dissertation was titled ‘Challenging the EIA Process – To what end and what gain?’, and examined the EIA process and it’s legal framework with a focus on EIA as an enabler for stakeholder involvement and public participation and how and why this leads to legal challenges. Although the University requirements meant I had to base my research on UK law and case law, I was able to make some reference to our EIA process here and my findings can be applied to improve on the current EIA process.”

Environment, Natural Resources & Planning (ENRP) Director, Darren Duncan, remarked:

“On behalf of ENRP, I would like to congratulate Isabel for her dedication and hard work in taking on this study project alongside of work and her personal commitments and achieving this successful result. Achieving the qualification will allow Isabel to bring additional skills and knowledge to ENRP’s Environmental Management Division and as a result, continue to improve and strengthen the quality and credibility of the Division’s environmental functions and the services it provides”.

Isabel concluded:

“I am really pleased to have completed the course and gained an LLM (Master of Laws). I would like to thank my module tutors and the LLM Distance Learning team at De Montfort University who were always really helpful throughout the course. I would also like to thank my former Director, Derek Henry, and current Director, Darren Duncan, for supporting my studies, the staff at the St Helena Community College for accommodating me with online study and family, friends and colleagues for their support and encouragement throughout.”

SHG

17 December 2020