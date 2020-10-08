Interim Aviation Fuel Management Contractor Appointed

St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to advise that Puma Energy (Aviation ) SA has been appointed as the Interim Fuel Management Contractor.

With effect from 1 October 2020, Puma Energy is responsible for all aspects of aviation fuel management on St Helena. This includes the procurement and storage of aviation fuel together with refuelling operations at St Helena Airport.

St Helena Airport has become the 89th airport where Puma Energy is responsible for aviation fuelling operations. Puma Energy’s refuelling operations conform to Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards.

Global Head of Aviation for Puma Energy, Seamus Kilgallon, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with St Helena Government to deliver aviation fuel management services to the Island. We understand the strategic importance of the Airport to the Island community and we are committed to delivering safe and reliable refuelling operations.”

Note to Editors

Responsibility for ground fuels (diesel and petrol) using the existing BFI remains with Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc, on behalf of SHG. Responsibility for the final design, mechnical completion and commissioning of the new fuel infrastructure in Rupert’s lies with the SHG Airport Directorate. Plans are underway for a new management arrangement for both ground and aviation fuels to take effect upon commissioning of the new fuel infrastructure.

SHG

8 October 2020