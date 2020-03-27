Individual in self-isolation with cough and headache

An individual who has been self-isolating since Saturday, 21 March 2020, has reported a cough and headache and has tested negative for the flu.

The public is reassured that this individual has undergone a full medical assessment and has been required by the Senior Medical Officer to:

Remain in their en-suite room and not to come into contact with anyone else. No one is allowed to enter their room

All meals and snacks will be delivered to the room door with single use cutlery

The person must clean their room and bathroom facilities as they would if at home and self-isolating

The Health Directorate has successfully completed contact tracing of all people the person has been in contact with in the 24 hours prior to the onset of the symptoms. The medical advice is that only those persons who have had contact with the individual in the 24 hours prior to the onset of the symptoms needed to be contacted, traced and isolated.

Several people who had contact with the individual concerned in the 24 hours prior to the symptoms onset are assessed as being low risk due to personal protective equipment being worn at all times when interacting with the individual concerned and the rest of the isolated people. Those that need to be in self-isolation are in self-isolation as a precaution.

The people in the same isolation site as the individual concerned will be kept in isolation for a further 14 days starting from today, Friday 27 March 2020. Other persons who arrived on the flight with the individual remain in self-isolation.

SHG

27 March 2020