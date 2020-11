The St Helena Immigration Service would like to advise the public that their office, at Coleman House, Jamestown, will be closed for business on Thursday, 12November 2020. Normal opening hours will resume on Friday, 13November 2020.

During this closure, all urgent queries can be communicated to the on-duty Police Controller, at Police Headquarters, on tel: 22626.

The public is thanked for their support and cooperation.

SHG

10 November 2020