The St Helena Immigration Office would like to advise the public that there will be a change to their Friday opening hours for the next six weeks.

The revised opening time for business will be from 11am to 4pm commencing Friday, 4September 2020. All urgent enquiries outside of this time can be communicated to the on-duty Police Controller at Police Headquarters on tel: 22626.

Monday to Thursday opening hours remain unchanged.

SHG

2 September 2020