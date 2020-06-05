Horse Point Landfill Site Reopened As Normal

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to advise that, with immediate effect, Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) is open to the public as normal (24 hours a day, seven days a week).

Opening times at HPLS were restricted as a precautionary measure when contaminated soil from Rupert’s resulting from the discovery of the fuel leak was taken to HPLS and stockpiled there for remediation.

The area of the site where the soil was deposited will remain cordoned off for a few weeks while soil remediation takes place, and the public is advised not to go to this area. The remainder of the waste cells are accessible as normal and people are reminded to recycle as much of their waste as possible prior to disposal in the bulky waste cell.

WMS would like to thank the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service and the Environmental Protection Section of the Environmental Management Division for their assistance in the management of the contaminated soil.

SHG

5 June 2020