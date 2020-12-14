Home Quarantine for All Arrivals from January 2021

The Incident Executive Group (IEG) have today, Monday 14 December 2020, agreed that from the arrival of the Titan Airways Charter Flight in January 2021, all arrivals to St Helena will be allowed to quarantine at a property that has been pre-approved by a Proper Officer.

Further communications, including outlining the full process of Home Quarantine for arrivals to St Helena, will be issued as part of the agreed St Helena Home Quarantine Information campaign over the coming weeks, leading up to January’s Charter Flight. Look out for articles in local newspapers, radio updates, and posters in key locations.

