HM Customs Opening Hours

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their opening hours for the week commencing Monday, 14 September, to Saturday, 19 September 2020, will be as follows:

Monday, 14 September 2020 8.30am – 5pm Cash Office closes at 4pm Tuesday, 15 September 2020 8.30am – 5pm Cash Office closes at 4pm Wednesday, 16 September 2020 8.30am – 5pm Cash Office closes at 4pm Thursday, 17 September 2020 8.30am – 5pm Cash Office closes at 4pm Friday, 18 September 2020 8.30am – 5pm Cash Office closes at 4pm Saturday, 19 September 2020 9am – 4pm Cash Office closes at 3pm



HM Customs would like to thank the public for their continued support.

SHG

9 September 2020