HM Customs Opening Hours

9 September 2020

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their opening hours for the week commencing Monday, 14 September, to Saturday, 19 September 2020, will be as follows:

Monday, 14 September 20208.30am – 5pmCash Office closes at 4pm
Tuesday, 15 September 20208.30am – 5pmCash Office closes at 4pm
Wednesday, 16 September 20208.30am – 5pmCash Office closes at 4pm
Thursday, 17 September 20208.30am – 5pmCash Office closes at 4pm
Friday, 18 September 20208.30am – 5pmCash Office closes at 4pm
Saturday, 19 September 20209am – 4pmCash Office closes at 3pm


HM Customs would like to thank the public for their continued support.

SHG
