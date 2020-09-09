HM Customs Opening Hours

9 September 2020
HM Customs would like to advise the public that their opening hours for the week commencing Monday, 14 September, to Saturday, 19 September 2020, will be as follows:
|Monday, 14 September 2020
|8.30am – 5pm
|Cash Office closes at 4pm
|Tuesday, 15 September 2020
|8.30am – 5pm
|Cash Office closes at 4pm
|Wednesday, 16 September 2020
|8.30am – 5pm
|Cash Office closes at 4pm
|Thursday, 17 September 2020
|8.30am – 5pm
|Cash Office closes at 4pm
|Friday, 18 September 2020
|8.30am – 5pm
|Cash Office closes at 4pm
|Saturday, 19 September 2020
|9am – 4pm
|Cash Office closes at 3pm
HM Customs would like to thank the public for their continued support.
SHG
9 September 2020