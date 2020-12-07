Highways Authority And Environment & Natural Resources Committee Meetings Summary – Thursday, 19 November 2020

At the November meeting of the Highway Authority, the Programme Management Unit gave a presentation on Napoleon Street in relation to the R2 Project which proposes to upgrade Field Road and Side Path Roads and how this will impact on the flow of traffic into Jamestown from Rupert’s Valley. It was intended to generate early discussion on what measures can be put in place to mitigate negative effects of increased traffic in the area. The Committee agreed that there must be a combined approach with a combination of proactive measures being applied. Options to be considered include one-way systems, traffic lights, collaboration with merchants on working hours and enforcement of existing legislation.

At the Environment & Natural Resources Committee meeting, members were asked to endorse the Final Draft Water Resource Strategy for approval by Executive Council. Following Public Consultation, invaluable input was received which has now been incorporated into the final document. Members recognise that water security is a top priority for St Helena and anticipates that the next stage of developing a Water Resource Management Plan will enable the Island to achieve its goals set out in the Islands Climate Change Policy.

The Marine Tourism Policy was brought back to Committee following targeted consultation with stakeholders. The Policy provides an overarching document for the management of St Helena’s marine tourism activities and ensures that expansion of this industry does not negatively impact on these habitats and species and is compatible with the goals and objectives of the Marine Protected Area.

Members were keen to endorse this Policy and acknowledged the concerted effort behind the scenes in developing the framework to protect our marine environment.

#StHelena #ENRC #HighwaysAuthority

SHG

7 December 2020