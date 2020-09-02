Governance Commission: Programme of public engagement

On Friday, 28 August 2020, Legislative Council agreed to commence public engagement during September on the two alternate systems of governance for St Helena (either a revised Committee system or a Ministerial form of government). These have been developed through the work of Professor Sarkin when he visited the Island during last summer and most recently, the Governance Commission. They offer the opportunity to achieve the three major improvements asked for by the community: clearer political responsibility for decisions, clearer political accountability for services, and swifter decision-making.

A programme of events, which members of the Governance Commission have kindly offered to facilitate, has been scheduled for the coming weeks. These will consist of public meetings in each community centre, radio discussions, media articles and a planned Youth Parliament debate. The present schedule for September can be found below. Other events may be added in the coming weeks.

Tuesday, 8 September Jamestown Community Centre, 7pm Thursday, 10 September Harford Community Centre, 7pm Monday, 14 September St Mary’s Church, The Briars, 7pm Tuesday, 15 September Guinea Grass Community Centre, 7pm Thursday, 17 September Kingshurst Community Centre, 7pm Monday, 21 September Sandy Bay Community Centre, 7pm Wednesday, 23 September Blue Hill Community Centre, 7pm Thursday, 24 September Half Tree Hollow Community Centre, 7pm Monday, 28 September Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood, 7pm

Following the conclusion of the public engagement events, feedback on the views and enthusiasm for a change in the governance system will be reported to the Legislative Council. Thereafter, they would be approached to decide on either a Formal Consultation or Consultative Poll as the means for the public to decide which of the two systems of governance should be adopted.

The Governance Commission report and summary presentation, as well as Professor Sarkin’s reports, are available on the Public Information, Reports, and Policies page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

2 September 2020