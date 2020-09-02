Governance Commission: Programme of public engagement

2 September 2020
On Friday, 28 August 2020, Legislative Council agreed to commence public engagement during September on the two alternate systems of governance for St Helena (either a revised Committee system or a Ministerial form of government). These have been developed through the work of Professor Sarkin when he visited the Island during last summer and most recently, the Governance Commission. They offer the opportunity to achieve the three major improvements asked for by the community: clearer political responsibility for decisions, clearer political accountability for services, and swifter decision-making.
A programme of events, which members of the Governance Commission have kindly offered to facilitate, has been scheduled for the coming weeks. These will consist of public meetings in each community centre, radio discussions, media articles and a planned Youth Parliament debate. The present schedule for September can be found below. Other events may be added in the coming weeks.
|Tuesday, 8 September
|Jamestown Community Centre, 7pm
|Thursday, 10 September
|Harford Community Centre, 7pm
|Monday, 14 September
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars, 7pm
|Tuesday, 15 September
|Guinea Grass Community Centre, 7pm
|Thursday, 17 September
|Kingshurst Community Centre, 7pm
|Monday, 21 September
|Sandy Bay Community Centre, 7pm
|Wednesday, 23 September
|Blue Hill Community Centre, 7pm
|Thursday, 24 September
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre, 7pm
|Monday, 28 September
|Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood, 7pm
Following the conclusion of the public engagement events, feedback on the views and enthusiasm for a change in the governance system will be reported to the Legislative Council. Thereafter, they would be approached to decide on either a Formal Consultation or Consultative Poll as the means for the public to decide which of the two systems of governance should be adopted.
The Governance Commission report and summary presentation, as well as Professor Sarkin’s reports, are available on the Public Information, Reports, and Policies page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/
Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
2 September 2020